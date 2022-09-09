Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

TNP stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

