Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 59,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

