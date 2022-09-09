Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 162,947 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,433. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

