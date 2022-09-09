Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Concentrix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Concentrix worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concentrix Stock Performance

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,225. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $120.42 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.