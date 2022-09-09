Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 62,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

