Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $51,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MMM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. 566,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,481,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $188.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

