UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,580 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,640.91 ($19.83).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 938 ($11.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 971.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,014.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

