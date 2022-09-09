UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Up 0.9%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 14,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

