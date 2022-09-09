Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.32. 6,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $448.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.