Ultiledger Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $24.72 million and $17,959.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
