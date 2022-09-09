UniDex Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. UniDex has a market cap of $4.68 million and $79,852.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006407 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniDex has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UNIDX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

