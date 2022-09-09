Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,736 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Union Pacific worth $540,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,530. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

