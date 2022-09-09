Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.