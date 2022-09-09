United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 323,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $247,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,666. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

