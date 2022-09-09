United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

UPS opened at $196.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.21. The firm has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.