United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $311.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.39. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

