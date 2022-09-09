United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 243,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

