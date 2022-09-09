Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and Ur-Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Ur-Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Ur-Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80% Ur-Energy N/A -17.24% -9.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and Ur-Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.20 $221.20 million ($0.48) -7.19 Ur-Energy $20,000.00 16,363.31 -$22.94 million ($0.07) -21.00

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Ur-Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

