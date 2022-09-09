USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 71,693 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $113,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,305,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $268.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.