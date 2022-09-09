USS Investment Management Ltd Has $31.44 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,461,541 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.40% of CEMEX worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. 54,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

