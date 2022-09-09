USS Investment Management Ltd Has $33.38 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. 14,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,194. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

