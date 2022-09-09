USS Investment Management Ltd Has $52.66 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,659,000 after purchasing an additional 762,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $171.84. 81,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

