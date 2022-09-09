USS Investment Management Ltd Has $73.04 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $173.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

