USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 192,148 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,207,000. ICL Group makes up approximately 1.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICL Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,661,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 890,069 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after buying an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 25,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

