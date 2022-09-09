Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $51.13

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.13, but opened at $53.60. Valaris shares last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 4,331 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Valaris Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

Institutional Trading of Valaris

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

