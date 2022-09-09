Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

