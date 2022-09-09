VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

