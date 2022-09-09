Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.70. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,102. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

