Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.67. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,795. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

