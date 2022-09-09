Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.36. 50,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

