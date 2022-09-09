Velan (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLNGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

Velan Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Velan (TSE:VLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$95.35 million during the quarter.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

