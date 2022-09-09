Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

