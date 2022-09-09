Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.