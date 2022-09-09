Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 3,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $323,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

