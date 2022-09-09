Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.78

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.78 ($92.63) and traded as high as €93.78 ($95.69). Vinci shares last traded at €93.27 ($95.17), with a volume of 582,148 shares.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

