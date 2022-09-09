Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 21,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,131. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

