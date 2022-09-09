Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of -0.09. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

