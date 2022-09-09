VNX One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. VNX has a total market cap of $561,943.34 and approximately $42.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VNX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005661 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00077882 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

