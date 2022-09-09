Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

