Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 825.50 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 825.50 ($9.97). Approximately 301,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 553,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.50 ($9.76).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 823.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 945.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,116.67.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

