Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 825.50 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 825.50 ($9.97). Approximately 301,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 553,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.50 ($9.76).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 823.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 945.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,116.67.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.
Further Reading
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.