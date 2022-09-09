Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) COO Sells $947,000.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Luis Massiani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Webster Financial alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 677,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,153. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.