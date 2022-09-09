Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at $158,163,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

