Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $98,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 382,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

