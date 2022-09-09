Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $77.59. 149,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

