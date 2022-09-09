West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TSE WFG traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$109.72. 28,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,986. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$89.95 and a one year high of C$132.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.38. The stock has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

