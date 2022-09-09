Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.83

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 141000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

Westaim Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 30.48 and a quick ratio of 30.48.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

