Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.45. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 591,754 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$437.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

