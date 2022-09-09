WESTPAC NYR3QUT (ASX:WBCPK) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

WESTPAC NYR3QUT (ASX:WBCPK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from WESTPAC NYR3QUT’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.

WESTPAC NYR3QUT Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESTPAC NYR3QUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESTPAC NYR3QUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.