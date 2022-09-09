Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 194,678 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,678 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $435,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $7,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $4,044,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 494.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.