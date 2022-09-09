Winslow Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,777 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Proterra worth $41,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Proterra by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PTRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Proterra Stock Up 2.0 %

About Proterra

NASDAQ PTRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 12,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,086. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.